New tile floors throughout, new paint, etc. The interior is very nice, with custom cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, custom blinds, and more.



Has a full laundry room, and includes washer and dryer.



Two bedroom, one bathroom house.



Walking distance to ASU.



Parking is three covered spaces, exclusive for this house.



Rent is $1210 per month; this price includes water bill and yard maintenance.