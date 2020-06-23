All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1207 E LOYOLA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1207 E LOYOLA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1207 E LOYOLA Drive

1207 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1207 East Loyola Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 3 car garage, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in centrally located Tempe. This home offers a huge ''master suite'' with nice master bathroom suite, large walk in closet & separate exit. 2nd Master bedroom, master bathroom, guest bathroom + 2 other bedrooms split. Home has had recent upgrades like granite kitchen counter tops, back splash, lighting, fixtures, tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms & backyard desert easy-up keep landscaping. Home is located close to freeways, schools, colleges, hospitals, entertainment, shopping & public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have any available units?
1207 E LOYOLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have?
Some of 1207 E LOYOLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E LOYOLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E LOYOLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E LOYOLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E LOYOLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 E LOYOLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College