1207 E LOYOLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 3 car garage, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in centrally located Tempe. This home offers a huge ''master suite'' with nice master bathroom suite, large walk in closet & separate exit. 2nd Master bedroom, master bathroom, guest bathroom + 2 other bedrooms split. Home has had recent upgrades like granite kitchen counter tops, back splash, lighting, fixtures, tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms & backyard desert easy-up keep landscaping. Home is located close to freeways, schools, colleges, hospitals, entertainment, shopping & public transit.