Tempe, AZ
1204 West 5th Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:34 PM

1204 West 5th Street

1204 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Tempe
Sunset
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

1204 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy 1 bedroom with 1 bath in Tempe. This home features a great kitchen with countertops, white appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedroom. Quaint bathroom. Blinds and closets throughout. Tile & wood flooring in all the right places. This property is in a beautiful community with a gated pool. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! Water, sewer and trash included!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 West 5th Street have any available units?
1204 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1204 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 West 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1204 West 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1204 West 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1204 West 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1204 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 West 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1204 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 1204 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 West 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 West 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
