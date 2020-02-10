1204 West 5th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

Cozy 1 bedroom with 1 bath in Tempe. This home features a great kitchen with countertops, white appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedroom. Quaint bathroom. Blinds and closets throughout. Tile & wood flooring in all the right places. This property is in a beautiful community with a gated pool. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! Water, sewer and trash included!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.