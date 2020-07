Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with carport on a large corner lot. New wood look tile flooring, interior just painted, ceiling fans, all kitchen appliances. Large AZ room has been converted to game room. Laundry room off side with washer/dryer. Nice size back yard. Close to freeways, shopping, ASU and near Orbits and public transportation. Call for pets.