1190 S Maple Ave

Historical Charmer in the heart of Tempe - A historical charmer with huge backyard located in the esteemed Maple/Ash, Tempe neighborhood. ** Perfect for walkers ** This home is a fully furnished rental that has it all including, housewares and linens. Built in 1927 this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom is centered in the remarkable, Maple/Ash neighborhood of Tempe. This home has the original hardwood floors, plaster walls, and a large back yard. Renovated kitchen & bathroom, plenty of updates and very well taken care of, it is a quick 2-minute walk to Mill & University- shopping and restaurants, right across the street from ASU. Close to everything, Tempe Towne Lake, ASU, the 202 freeway, Sky Harbor airport and Light rail!



May- August $3000 + electricity

Sept - Dec $4500 + electricity

Jan - April $6000 + electricity



No Pets Allowed



