All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1190 S Maple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1190 S Maple Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1190 S Maple Ave

1190 South Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1190 South Maple Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historical Charmer in the heart of Tempe - A historical charmer with huge backyard located in the esteemed Maple/Ash, Tempe neighborhood. ** Perfect for walkers ** This home is a fully furnished rental that has it all including, housewares and linens. Built in 1927 this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom is centered in the remarkable, Maple/Ash neighborhood of Tempe. This home has the original hardwood floors, plaster walls, and a large back yard. Renovated kitchen & bathroom, plenty of updates and very well taken care of, it is a quick 2-minute walk to Mill & University- shopping and restaurants, right across the street from ASU. Close to everything, Tempe Towne Lake, ASU, the 202 freeway, Sky Harbor airport and Light rail!

May- August $3000 + electricity
Sept - Dec $4500 + electricity
Jan - April $6000 + electricity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4882898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 S Maple Ave have any available units?
1190 S Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1190 S Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1190 S Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 S Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 S Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 S Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College