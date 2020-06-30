118 East Duke Drive

Amenities

TOTALLY REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath at Baseline and Mill in Tempe. Great location close to the US 60 and Loop 101 freeways. Home has a living room, kitchen, 3 beds, and 2 baths. New plank style tile throughout home. New paint, light fixtures, new outlets, switches, door knobs, windows, and exterior doors. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has completely remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest bathroom features new tile surrounding tub, new vanity, toilet, and lighting. Large front yard with easy to care for desert landscaping. Huge covered patio in backyard. Great Tempe location! Kiwanis Park in walking distance. No pets. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1575 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.