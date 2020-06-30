All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 118 East Duke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
118 East Duke Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:24 PM

118 East Duke Drive

118 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TOTALLY REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath at Baseline and Mill in Tempe. Great location close to the US 60 and Loop 101 freeways. Home has a living room, kitchen, 3 beds, and 2 baths. New plank style tile throughout home. New paint, light fixtures, new outlets, switches, door knobs, windows, and exterior doors. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has completely remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest bathroom features new tile surrounding tub, new vanity, toilet, and lighting. Large front yard with easy to care for desert landscaping. Huge covered patio in backyard. Great Tempe location! Kiwanis Park in walking distance. No pets. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1575 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East Duke Drive have any available units?
118 East Duke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 East Duke Drive have?
Some of 118 East Duke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 East Duke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 East Duke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East Duke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 East Duke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 118 East Duke Drive offer parking?
No, 118 East Duke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 East Duke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 East Duke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East Duke Drive have a pool?
No, 118 East Duke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 East Duke Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 East Duke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East Duke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 East Duke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College