1153 E Vaughn
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1153 E Vaughn

1153 East Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1153 East Vaughn Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Bradley Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6097852058 ---- ***Available To View On 09/09/2019*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *More features .One level Townhouse .Tile floor entry .Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and fireplace .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and pantry .Dining room with ceiling fan and tile floors .Stackable washer and dryer .Bedrooms with ceiling fans .Bathroom has shower/tub combo with tiles floors .Rear yard slab patio .Storage room off carport parking 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: &bull;$900.00 Refundable &bull;$250.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 E Vaughn have any available units?
1153 E Vaughn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 E Vaughn have?
Some of 1153 E Vaughn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 E Vaughn currently offering any rent specials?
1153 E Vaughn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 E Vaughn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 E Vaughn is pet friendly.
Does 1153 E Vaughn offer parking?
Yes, 1153 E Vaughn offers parking.
Does 1153 E Vaughn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1153 E Vaughn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 E Vaughn have a pool?
No, 1153 E Vaughn does not have a pool.
Does 1153 E Vaughn have accessible units?
No, 1153 E Vaughn does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 E Vaughn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 E Vaughn has units with dishwashers.

