1153 E Vaughn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6097852058 ---- ***Available To View On 09/09/2019*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *More features .One level Townhouse .Tile floor entry .Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and fireplace .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and pantry .Dining room with ceiling fan and tile floors .Stackable washer and dryer .Bedrooms with ceiling fans .Bathroom has shower/tub combo with tiles floors .Rear yard slab patio .Storage room off carport parking 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: •$900.00 Refundable •$250.00 non-refundable redecorating fee