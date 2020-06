Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Bathrooms were recently remodeled and house repainted, other updates include ceiling fans, light fixtures, carpet and door knobs. kitchen updated in 2012 new cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Garage was converted to bonus room/4th Bed. Rent includes weekly pool service and biweekly landscaping . Close to Asu, Us 60 and downtown Tempe. Renter's insurance required. Pets ok,$35/month per pet. City rental tax of 1.8% due with rent.