1125 W ELLIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This darling home is move-in ready. Great room floor plan w/dining area, kitchen w/tiled counters & breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & tiled shower. Good sized secondary bedrooms & remodeled hall bath. Interior laundry room, security system, & wood blinds - all appliances included & best yet - NO CARPET throughout! Block construction, new windows & AC, & N/S exposure for low utility bills. 2 car covered carport w/addl storage. Easy maintenance front landscaping, great grassy backyard, & flagstone back patio w/bistro lights is perfect for entertaining. Security carport door, fenced front patio already in place. Close to I-10, US 60, Loop 101, Arizona Mills Outlet Stores, ASU, Mill Avenue, Kiwanis Park, restaurants, shopping and all that Tempe has to offer.