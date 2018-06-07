All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

1125 W ELLIS Drive

1125 West Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1125 West Ellis Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Baseline Hardy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This darling home is move-in ready. Great room floor plan w/dining area, kitchen w/tiled counters & breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & tiled shower. Good sized secondary bedrooms & remodeled hall bath. Interior laundry room, security system, & wood blinds - all appliances included & best yet - NO CARPET throughout! Block construction, new windows & AC, & N/S exposure for low utility bills. 2 car covered carport w/addl storage. Easy maintenance front landscaping, great grassy backyard, & flagstone back patio w/bistro lights is perfect for entertaining. Security carport door, fenced front patio already in place. Close to I-10, US 60, Loop 101, Arizona Mills Outlet Stores, ASU, Mill Avenue, Kiwanis Park, restaurants, shopping and all that Tempe has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have any available units?
1125 W ELLIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have?
Some of 1125 W ELLIS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 W ELLIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 W ELLIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 W ELLIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1125 W ELLIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1125 W ELLIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 W ELLIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1125 W ELLIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 W ELLIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 W ELLIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 W ELLIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
