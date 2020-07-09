All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1118 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1118 E LAGUNA Drive

1118 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1118 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This is an absolute gem in the heart of Tempe! This block construction 4 bedroom + den, 2 bath home features newly installed parquet wood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and both baths, dual pane windows, and so much more! Separate formal living, dining and family room, large den, and spacious kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors in the large, covered front courtyard with newer steel awning or on the covered patio overlooking the lush, green backyard with mature citrus trees and beautiful outdoor lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
1118 E LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 1118 E LAGUNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 E LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 E LAGUNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 E LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive offers parking.
Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
No, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 E LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 E LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.

