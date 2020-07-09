1118 E LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

This is an absolute gem in the heart of Tempe! This block construction 4 bedroom + den, 2 bath home features newly installed parquet wood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and both baths, dual pane windows, and so much more! Separate formal living, dining and family room, large den, and spacious kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors in the large, covered front courtyard with newer steel awning or on the covered patio overlooking the lush, green backyard with mature citrus trees and beautiful outdoor lighting.