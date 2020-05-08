1110 E Watson Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09d904902d ---- Gorgeous remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home for rent near Tempe Lakes. This was General Contractors own home and beautifully updated in 2006 with travertine floors and showers, knotty alder cabinets and granite tops. Complete re-do on home with special features. Has diving pool and outdoor BBQ Island. Garage insulated with ac trunk line; can be used as a play room or office. Shown by appointment price at $ 2200 per month plus tax includes pool service. Pool