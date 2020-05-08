All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 17 2019

1110 E Watson Dr

1110 East Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Watson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Scudder Park West

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09d904902d ---- Gorgeous remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home for rent near Tempe Lakes. This was General Contractors own home and beautifully updated in 2006 with travertine floors and showers, knotty alder cabinets and granite tops. Complete re-do on home with special features. Has diving pool and outdoor BBQ Island. Garage insulated with ac trunk line; can be used as a play room or office. Shown by appointment price at $ 2200 per month plus tax includes pool service. Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E Watson Dr have any available units?
1110 E Watson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E Watson Dr have?
Some of 1110 E Watson Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E Watson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E Watson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E Watson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E Watson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1110 E Watson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E Watson Dr offers parking.
Does 1110 E Watson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E Watson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E Watson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1110 E Watson Dr has a pool.
Does 1110 E Watson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1110 E Watson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E Watson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 E Watson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

