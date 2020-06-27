All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1110 E Campus Dr

1110 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon ... HASSLE FREE LIVING!!!! POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tempe! Conveniently located near the U.S. 60, Loop 101 and I-10 Freeways- This Tempe gem is hassle free living at its finest! Exterior boasts a beautiful backyard oasis with covered patio, grassy area and a large pool. Interior has beautiful wood floors in main living areas, modern/traditional designs, beautiful built-ins, separate laundry room and storage as well as ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! Call today and move in tomorrow, this home is ready for you!*** 6% monthly admin fee to be charged with rent each month to cover rental tax, online access and ac filter delivery. Small Pets OK. *** Apply today at www.greathomespm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E Campus Dr have any available units?
1110 E Campus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E Campus Dr have?
Some of 1110 E Campus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E Campus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E Campus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E Campus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 E Campus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1110 E Campus Dr offer parking?
No, 1110 E Campus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1110 E Campus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 E Campus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E Campus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1110 E Campus Dr has a pool.
Does 1110 E Campus Dr have accessible units?
No, 1110 E Campus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E Campus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E Campus Dr has units with dishwashers.
