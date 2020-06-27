1110 E Campus Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon ... HASSLE FREE LIVING!!!! POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tempe! Conveniently located near the U.S. 60, Loop 101 and I-10 Freeways- This Tempe gem is hassle free living at its finest! Exterior boasts a beautiful backyard oasis with covered patio, grassy area and a large pool. Interior has beautiful wood floors in main living areas, modern/traditional designs, beautiful built-ins, separate laundry room and storage as well as ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! Call today and move in tomorrow, this home is ready for you!*** 6% monthly admin fee to be charged with rent each month to cover rental tax, online access and ac filter delivery. Small Pets OK. *** Apply today at www.greathomespm.com