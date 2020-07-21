All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1103 East Watson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1103 East Watson Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:05 PM

1103 East Watson Drive

1103 East Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1103 East Watson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Scudder Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location!! Beautiful corner lot home in Tempe, modern looking bathrooms, , granite countertop kitchen, fridge, oven, sink and dishwasher. Brand new carpet! Everything you need within a block of you. Great neighborhood park within walking distance. A rated schools. Backyard ready for entertainment: pool, fire pit, Horseshoes and a big covered patio make it perfect for pool time BBQs. This house is awesome and you will love it. Pool service included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 East Watson Drive have any available units?
1103 East Watson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 East Watson Drive have?
Some of 1103 East Watson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 East Watson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 East Watson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 East Watson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1103 East Watson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1103 East Watson Drive offer parking?
No, 1103 East Watson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1103 East Watson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 East Watson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 East Watson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1103 East Watson Drive has a pool.
Does 1103 East Watson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 East Watson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 East Watson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 East Watson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College