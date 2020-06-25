Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

1050 W Laird St Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Tempe, Close to Campus **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON - CURRENTLY PUTTING IN NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT**

This amazing home is just a short walk to ASU and downtown Tempe. Fresh Neutral paint as of May 2020, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and dining room. NEW Luxury Vinyl Planking in the living room, bedrooms and AZ/laundry room as of May 2020. Large picture window in living room. Beautiful front entry. AZ room. Covered patio. Great corner lot with North/South exposure. Short walk to Gililland Jr. High and close to Holdeman Elementary. Easy access to I-10 and SR-143



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe



No Cats Allowed



