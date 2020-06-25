All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1050 W Laird St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1050 W Laird St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

1050 W Laird St

1050 West Laird Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1050 West Laird Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1050 W Laird St Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Tempe, Close to Campus **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON - CURRENTLY PUTTING IN NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT**
This amazing home is just a short walk to ASU and downtown Tempe. Fresh Neutral paint as of May 2020, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and dining room. NEW Luxury Vinyl Planking in the living room, bedrooms and AZ/laundry room as of May 2020. Large picture window in living room. Beautiful front entry. AZ room. Covered patio. Great corner lot with North/South exposure. Short walk to Gililland Jr. High and close to Holdeman Elementary. Easy access to I-10 and SR-143

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4196460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 W Laird St have any available units?
1050 W Laird St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 W Laird St have?
Some of 1050 W Laird St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 W Laird St currently offering any rent specials?
1050 W Laird St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 W Laird St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 W Laird St is pet friendly.
Does 1050 W Laird St offer parking?
No, 1050 W Laird St does not offer parking.
Does 1050 W Laird St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 W Laird St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 W Laird St have a pool?
No, 1050 W Laird St does not have a pool.
Does 1050 W Laird St have accessible units?
No, 1050 W Laird St does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 W Laird St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 W Laird St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College