Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1049 E Carter Dr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TEMPE HOME! SPLIT FLOORPLAN! 2 CAR GARAGE! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020



This spacious single level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a full car garage. Open kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included overlooks large living room with tile flooring and french doors to backyard. Large master bedroom with full master bathroom. Huge laundry room with separate door leading outside. Bedrooms are all very generous in size and all have ceiling fans. Grassy backyard features a covered patio with saltillo tile that extends the full length of the home - perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage has built-in-workbench and storage shelves. Excellent location near 101 & US60 freeways and ASU!



Rent - $2,000 + 2.8% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $2,000

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5004982)