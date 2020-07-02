All apartments in Tempe
1049 E Carter Dr

1049 East Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1049 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1049 E Carter Dr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TEMPE HOME! SPLIT FLOORPLAN! 2 CAR GARAGE! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020

This spacious single level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a full car garage. Open kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included overlooks large living room with tile flooring and french doors to backyard. Large master bedroom with full master bathroom. Huge laundry room with separate door leading outside. Bedrooms are all very generous in size and all have ceiling fans. Grassy backyard features a covered patio with saltillo tile that extends the full length of the home - perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage has built-in-workbench and storage shelves. Excellent location near 101 & US60 freeways and ASU!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,000 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,000
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5004982)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

