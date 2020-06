Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Highly sought after tri level home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2,360 sq ft! Beautiful mature tree in the front yard for added privacy. Large kitchen with eat in kitchen and large living room. Walk outside the sliding glass doord into the backyard which features a large covered patio and pool! There's tons of storage in the home & in the garage. Located off of busy streets so it's nice and quiet but still close to ASU and freeways!