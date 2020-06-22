All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1021 W GREENWAY Drive

1021 West Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 West Greenway Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Baseline Hardy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Large home on oversize lot with RV gate and parking - 3rd bedroom is an office/laundry room (no closet). Large family room with fireplace - Tons of ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms - Great location near everything! Full pool service included - Home to be professionally cleaned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have any available units?
1021 W GREENWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have?
Some of 1021 W GREENWAY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 W GREENWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 W GREENWAY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 W GREENWAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive does offer parking.
Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive has a pool.
Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 W GREENWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 W GREENWAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
