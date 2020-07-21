All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1015 South Stanley Place

1015 South Stanley Place · No Longer Available
Location

1015 South Stanley Place, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sago Gardens Apartments/Townhomes - Property Id: 125437

COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom single level apartments & 2 story townhomes in small complex in Tempe, Arizona. Walking distance to Arizona State University, light Rail and shopping these units are ideal for students. Newly remodeled units are finishing completion now. Large units with private balcony's, chrome appliances and beautiful fixtures & finishes. Just finished new pool and complex scheduled to be gated before the start of school. Best Deal in Tempe, reserve your apartment today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125437p
Property Id 125437

(RLNE5011551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 South Stanley Place have any available units?
1015 South Stanley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 South Stanley Place have?
Some of 1015 South Stanley Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 South Stanley Place currently offering any rent specials?
1015 South Stanley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 South Stanley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 South Stanley Place is pet friendly.
Does 1015 South Stanley Place offer parking?
No, 1015 South Stanley Place does not offer parking.
Does 1015 South Stanley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 South Stanley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 South Stanley Place have a pool?
Yes, 1015 South Stanley Place has a pool.
Does 1015 South Stanley Place have accessible units?
No, 1015 South Stanley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 South Stanley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 South Stanley Place has units with dishwashers.
