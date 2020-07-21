1015 South Stanley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sago Gardens Apartments/Townhomes



COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 2 bedroom single level apartments & 2 story townhomes in small complex in Tempe, Arizona. Walking distance to Arizona State University, light Rail and shopping these units are ideal for students. Newly remodeled units are finishing completion now. Large units with private balcony's, chrome appliances and beautiful fixtures & finishes. Just finished new pool and complex scheduled to be gated before the start of school. Best Deal in Tempe, reserve your apartment today.

