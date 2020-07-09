Rent Calculator
1002 S Mariana St
1002 S Mariana St
1002 South Mariana Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1002 South Mariana Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 S Mariana St have any available units?
1002 S Mariana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1002 S Mariana St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S Mariana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S Mariana St pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S Mariana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1002 S Mariana St offer parking?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not offer parking.
Does 1002 S Mariana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S Mariana St have a pool?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S Mariana St have accessible units?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S Mariana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 S Mariana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 S Mariana St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
