Tempe, AZ
1000 East Weber Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 East Weber Drive

1000 East Weber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move In Special- Tenant Set Up Fee Waived, Monthly Admin Fee Reduced to 1%** Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Heart of Scottsdale! Located Just Minutes from Seemingly Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment including Tempe Marketplace, Mill Ave and how could you forget ASU Main Campus?! Add Quick Access to the Loop 101/202 Freeways and Beyond and this rental will be Tough to Top! Interior Features Fresh, Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Open Living Room, Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Updated Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry, Spacious Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath and more. Low Maintenance Gravel Front Yard with Gated Parking Area and N/S Exposure. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, $300 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 East Weber Drive have any available units?
1000 East Weber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 East Weber Drive have?
Some of 1000 East Weber Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 East Weber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 East Weber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 East Weber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 East Weber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1000 East Weber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 East Weber Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 East Weber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 East Weber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 East Weber Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 East Weber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 East Weber Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 East Weber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 East Weber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 East Weber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

