Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub carport

Vista Montana Apartments is located at 3402 N 64th Pl Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Vista Montana Apartments offers 2 bedroom apartments of size 900 sq.ft. Amenities include Covered Parking, Patio/Balcony, Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Washer/Dryer and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code.