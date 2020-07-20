Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Downtown Scottsdale Luxurious Urban Living at The Mark! - Luxurious Urban Living!!!! 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of desirable Old Scottsdale! Interior boasts fabulous great room which integrates eating and entertaining areas seamlessly, walk out to the covered balcony and fall in love with the spectacular 270 degree views of the city. Gorgeous kitchen is equipped with GE monogram appliances, granite counter-tops, Wolf stainless gas range, and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has large windows, mountain view, soaking tub, glass step-in shower. The Mark residents enjoy personal concierge reception, rooftop swimming pool,spa & BBQ fitness center & espresso bar. Room Service provided by The Valley Ho Resort. Utilities Included!

Please Contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / kelly.realtyaz@gmail.com



(RLNE4856362)