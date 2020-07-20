All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like Mark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
Mark
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

Mark

6803 E Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6803 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Downtown Scottsdale Luxurious Urban Living at The Mark! - Luxurious Urban Living!!!! 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of desirable Old Scottsdale! Interior boasts fabulous great room which integrates eating and entertaining areas seamlessly, walk out to the covered balcony and fall in love with the spectacular 270 degree views of the city. Gorgeous kitchen is equipped with GE monogram appliances, granite counter-tops, Wolf stainless gas range, and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has large windows, mountain view, soaking tub, glass step-in shower. The Mark residents enjoy personal concierge reception, rooftop swimming pool,spa & BBQ fitness center & espresso bar. Room Service provided by The Valley Ho Resort. Utilities Included!
Please Contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / kelly.realtyaz@gmail.com

(RLNE4856362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mark have any available units?
Mark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Mark have?
Some of Mark's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mark currently offering any rent specials?
Mark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mark pet-friendly?
No, Mark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does Mark offer parking?
No, Mark does not offer parking.
Does Mark have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mark have a pool?
Yes, Mark has a pool.
Does Mark have accessible units?
No, Mark does not have accessible units.
Does Mark have units with dishwashers?
No, Mark does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College