9989 N 101ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Don't miss this fabulous opportunity! Tastefully furnished 2 bdrm/2 bath split floor plan - 24 hr. GUARD GATE, LAKE SUBDIVISION IN SCOTTSDALE RANCH! High volume vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and UPDATED throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Living/dining area with lots of windows overlooking side patio and backyard. Large master w/king bed, slider to back patio, generous walk-in closet AND slider closet. Master bath has walk-in shower and soaking tub. Guest room w/king bed split from master and bath. This home is located just steps away from the heated community pool, tennis and guest parking. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!