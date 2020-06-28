All apartments in Scottsdale
9989 N 101ST Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

9989 N 101ST Street

9989 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

9989 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Don't miss this fabulous opportunity! Tastefully furnished 2 bdrm/2 bath split floor plan - 24 hr. GUARD GATE, LAKE SUBDIVISION IN SCOTTSDALE RANCH! High volume vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and UPDATED throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Living/dining area with lots of windows overlooking side patio and backyard. Large master w/king bed, slider to back patio, generous walk-in closet AND slider closet. Master bath has walk-in shower and soaking tub. Guest room w/king bed split from master and bath. This home is located just steps away from the heated community pool, tennis and guest parking. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9989 N 101ST Street have any available units?
9989 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9989 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 9989 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9989 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
9989 N 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9989 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 9989 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9989 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 9989 N 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 9989 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9989 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9989 N 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 9989 N 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 9989 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 9989 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9989 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9989 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.
