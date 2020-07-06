9874 E GRAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous home in the exclusive gated community of Madrid. This spacious 5 bed, workout room & 4.5 bath, open concept floor plan has many windows w/plantation shutters to let in natural light. Pool & Lawn maintenance included. Chef's dream kitchen w/granite counters, luxury SS appliances, gas cook top, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry & plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms are spacious & the Master is huge! Master bath boasts his/her vanities, deep soaking tub & beautifully tiled shower. The backyard is an entertainers paradise & private oasis that backs to a wash. Pool w/fountain water feature, covered ramada & fireplace, & fire pit w/above ground spa. Additional features include new engineered wood floors, surround sound, custom built-ins. Perfect location close to shopping and 101.