All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9874 E GRAY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9874 E GRAY Road
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

9874 E GRAY Road

9874 East Gray Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9874 East Gray Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home in the exclusive gated community of Madrid. This spacious 5 bed, workout room & 4.5 bath, open concept floor plan has many windows w/plantation shutters to let in natural light. Pool & Lawn maintenance included. Chef's dream kitchen w/granite counters, luxury SS appliances, gas cook top, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry & plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms are spacious & the Master is huge! Master bath boasts his/her vanities, deep soaking tub & beautifully tiled shower. The backyard is an entertainers paradise & private oasis that backs to a wash. Pool w/fountain water feature, covered ramada & fireplace, & fire pit w/above ground spa. Additional features include new engineered wood floors, surround sound, custom built-ins. Perfect location close to shopping and 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9874 E GRAY Road have any available units?
9874 E GRAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9874 E GRAY Road have?
Some of 9874 E GRAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9874 E GRAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9874 E GRAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9874 E GRAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9874 E GRAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9874 E GRAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9874 E GRAY Road offers parking.
Does 9874 E GRAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9874 E GRAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9874 E GRAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9874 E GRAY Road has a pool.
Does 9874 E GRAY Road have accessible units?
No, 9874 E GRAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9874 E GRAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9874 E GRAY Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College