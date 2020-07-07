All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

9845 E MIRASOL Circle

9845 East Mirasol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9845 East Mirasol Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home has 18 Ft Cathedral ceiling in Great Room. Extra designer windows allow a lot of light on both levels. Formal dining and living rooms with bonus room on first floor. Large laundry room can accommodate 2nd refrigerator. Water feature falls into sparkling swimming pool in private back garden with built-in gas grill for outdoor entertaining. Covered patio with mountain views and walking distance from Notre Dame High School. Property is near shopping, popular restaurants, entertainment and Highway 101. Agent is related to Landlord/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have any available units?
9845 E MIRASOL Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have?
Some of 9845 E MIRASOL Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9845 E MIRASOL Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9845 E MIRASOL Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 E MIRASOL Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle offers parking.
Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle has a pool.
Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have accessible units?
No, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 E MIRASOL Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9845 E MIRASOL Circle has units with dishwashers.

