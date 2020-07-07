9845 E MIRASOL Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This home has 18 Ft Cathedral ceiling in Great Room. Extra designer windows allow a lot of light on both levels. Formal dining and living rooms with bonus room on first floor. Large laundry room can accommodate 2nd refrigerator. Water feature falls into sparkling swimming pool in private back garden with built-in gas grill for outdoor entertaining. Covered patio with mountain views and walking distance from Notre Dame High School. Property is near shopping, popular restaurants, entertainment and Highway 101. Agent is related to Landlord/Owner.