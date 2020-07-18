All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive

9833 East Miramonte Drive · (602) 525-3224
Location

9833 East Miramonte Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4244 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
Fabulous custom home in a private setting with gorgeous views, includes 3 bed, 4 bath and detached guest casita on nearly 1.5 acres. This custom luxury home features a welcoming courtyard, expansive view windows, spacious owners suite and a two room guest casita with full kitchen. The southwest facing backyard offers amazing outdoor living with pool, firepit, large covered patio and stunning views of mountains and sunsets! This property is located in the Village of Sunrise and offered as short or long term furnished rental. Offered June through September at $4500 per month, October through May at $7500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have any available units?
9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have?
Some of 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive offer parking?
No, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive has a pool.
Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
