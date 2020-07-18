9833 E MIRAMONTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit pool

Fabulous custom home in a private setting with gorgeous views, includes 3 bed, 4 bath and detached guest casita on nearly 1.5 acres. This custom luxury home features a welcoming courtyard, expansive view windows, spacious owners suite and a two room guest casita with full kitchen. The southwest facing backyard offers amazing outdoor living with pool, firepit, large covered patio and stunning views of mountains and sunsets! This property is located in the Village of Sunrise and offered as short or long term furnished rental. Offered June through September at $4500 per month, October through May at $7500 per month.