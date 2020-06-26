9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home in one of the most coveted areas in the valley with a large lot, swimming pool, mountain views, very quiet neighborhood, easy access to freeways and lots of dining and shopping options to choose from. The house has a brand new wood tile flooring, new paint, new carpet, new kitchen with granite countertops and new spa and pool. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Flooring, lighting, fans all updated recently. The house boasts of a separate dining and breakfast areas. It has a separate family and living rooms.The house has a 3 car garage.