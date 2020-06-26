All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive
9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive

9719 East Voltaire Drive · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

9719 East Voltaire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home in one of the most coveted areas in the valley with a large lot, swimming pool, mountain views, very quiet neighborhood, easy access to freeways and lots of dining and shopping options to choose from. The house has a brand new wood tile flooring, new paint, new carpet, new kitchen with granite countertops and new spa and pool. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Flooring, lighting, fans all updated recently. The house boasts of a separate dining and breakfast areas. It has a separate family and living rooms.The house has a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have any available units?
9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have?
Some of 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 E VOLTAIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
