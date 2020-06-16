9678 East Hidden Green Drive

Amenities

Step into your dreamy desert home-away-from-home where you will spend hours relaxing in the resort-style backyard, taking a dip in the heated Pool and Jacuzzi, enjoying the gorgeous greenery. While soaking up a beautiful Scottsdale sunset on the large patio, lounge by the custom built fireplace to keep you warm on our cold desert nights. Or nestle by the fireplace inside one of the three open family rooms. Vaulted ceilings and original art pieces, main family room is perfect for entertaining guest with a mini bar including wine refrigerator and sink. Please inquire for rates and availability as accommodations can be made with dates that may not show available.



The open floor plan leads seamlessly to the kitchen and dining area. Newly remodeled kitchen is ready for the ambitious chef! Sit at the granite island with your morning coffee and enjoy a breeze coming in through the open patio doors. Stainless steel appliances complete the spacious fully equipped kitchen. Fix dinner outside on the built-in gas barbecue and eat together in the formal dining room, comfy seating for 8. After dinner, play foosball in the second family room or ping pong in the spacious garage.



This home is perfect for accommodating families or groups of any size. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home can easily accommodate any groups with plenty of privacy, comfort, closet space, and still cozy and comfortable enough for family retreats. The open design flows wonderfully room to room with huge windows throughout the home giving amazing views of the surrounding area.



Huge Master Suite, which has its own sitting area, 60' flat screen TV, enormous walk in closet, its own large bathroom with separate shower, jetted soaking tub, and private door to open patio.



The other four bedrooms are just as comfortable with their own unique character. All have brand new furniture, mattresses and linens. Two of the four guest bedrooms is effectively a second master suite with private full bath, walk-in closet, comfortable sitting area, and flat screen TV. The third bedroom is located on the opposite side of the house and has two twin beds, large closet and third full bath right around corner. Hallway is equipped with a desk for personal or business use. Or if you need a more private setting, the fourth room can be utilized as an art room or office, equipped with a pull out twin and its own entrance to the property. Additional sleeping arrangements include a pull out queen sleeper in living/game room, queen blow up mattress, and twin blow up mattress.



You will not be disappointed with this luxurious high end home!



30 night minimum stay. Please inquire for rates and availability as accommodations can be made with dates that may not show available. Pool heating fee may be applicable.

