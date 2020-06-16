All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:13 AM

9678 East Hidden Green Drive

9678 East Hidden Green Drive · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9678 East Hidden Green Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Step into your dreamy desert home-away-from-home where you will spend hours relaxing in the resort-style backyard, taking a dip in the heated Pool and Jacuzzi, enjoying the gorgeous greenery. While soaking up a beautiful Scottsdale sunset on the large patio, lounge by the custom built fireplace to keep you warm on our cold desert nights. Or nestle by the fireplace inside one of the three open family rooms. Vaulted ceilings and original art pieces, main family room is perfect for entertaining guest with a mini bar including wine refrigerator and sink. Please inquire for rates and availability as accommodations can be made with dates that may not show available.

The open floor plan leads seamlessly to the kitchen and dining area. Newly remodeled kitchen is ready for the ambitious chef! Sit at the granite island with your morning coffee and enjoy a breeze coming in through the open patio doors. Stainless steel appliances complete the spacious fully equipped kitchen. Fix dinner outside on the built-in gas barbecue and eat together in the formal dining room, comfy seating for 8. After dinner, play foosball in the second family room or ping pong in the spacious garage.

This home is perfect for accommodating families or groups of any size. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home can easily accommodate any groups with plenty of privacy, comfort, closet space, and still cozy and comfortable enough for family retreats. The open design flows wonderfully room to room with huge windows throughout the home giving amazing views of the surrounding area.

Huge Master Suite, which has its own sitting area, 60' flat screen TV, enormous walk in closet, its own large bathroom with separate shower, jetted soaking tub, and private door to open patio.

The other four bedrooms are just as comfortable with their own unique character. All have brand new furniture, mattresses and linens. Two of the four guest bedrooms is effectively a second master suite with private full bath, walk-in closet, comfortable sitting area, and flat screen TV. The third bedroom is located on the opposite side of the house and has two twin beds, large closet and third full bath right around corner. Hallway is equipped with a desk for personal or business use. Or if you need a more private setting, the fourth room can be utilized as an art room or office, equipped with a pull out twin and its own entrance to the property. Additional sleeping arrangements include a pull out queen sleeper in living/game room, queen blow up mattress, and twin blow up mattress.

You will not be disappointed with this luxurious high end home!

30 night minimum stay. Please inquire for rates and availability as accommodations can be made with dates that may not show available. Pool heating fee may be applicable. Please inquire with dates. Real Property Management Pinnacle 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have any available units?
9678 East Hidden Green Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have?
Some of 9678 East Hidden Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9678 East Hidden Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9678 East Hidden Green Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9678 East Hidden Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive does offer parking.
Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive has a pool.
Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9678 East Hidden Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9678 East Hidden Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
