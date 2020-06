Amenities

Wonderful furnished Legend Trail vacation rental home in a premium cul de sac location with great privacy. This home has three full bedrooms. Popular great room floor plan with open kitchen and spacious dining area with breakfast bar. The property is within easy walking distance to the golf course club house- Community amenities including 2 heated pools and spas, tennis courts, workout facilities and golf course restaurant.