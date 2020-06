9550 N 94TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

*** AVAILABLE MARCH 17th 2020 - DEC 31st 2020 ***LOCATED IN DESIRABLE VILLAGE THREE AT MCCORMICK RANCH,THIS CONDO, FRESHLY PAINTED ,NEW VINYL FLOORING OFFERS AN INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY FOR VACATION HOME . CONDO HAS 2 BALCONY'S ONE RIGHT OFF THE LIVING AND ONE OFF THE KITCHEN AREA AND MANY EXTRAS! MOUNTAIN VIEW !COMPLEX FEATURES;;8 HEATED POOLS & SPAS,6 TENNIS COURTS & SHADED GREEN-BELTS.CLOSE TO TALKING RESORT CASINO,NEW SALT RIVER BASEBALL FIELDS, 101 FREEWAY,RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS , LIBRARY ...