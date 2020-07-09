9530 E Larkspur Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in well sought after community of Sweetwater Ranch estates. Top school district, biking/running paths, and more. Travertine and real hardwood floors. High end bath fixtures like Grohe and California Bath fixtures. Master bedroom and bath boast fireplace and spa shower with body jets & Jacuzzi tub. Private pool with child enclosure. Finished garage floor with Premier garage cabinets. Fireplace in family room and gas stove in Kitchen-YES gas stove. Only home in the community with gas stove.