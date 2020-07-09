All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM

9530 E Larkspur Drive

9530 East Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9530 East Larkspur Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in well sought after community of Sweetwater Ranch estates. Top school district, biking/running paths, and more. Travertine and real hardwood floors. High end bath fixtures like Grohe and California Bath fixtures. Master bedroom and bath boast fireplace and spa shower with body jets & Jacuzzi tub. Private pool with child enclosure. Finished garage floor with Premier garage cabinets. Fireplace in family room and gas stove in Kitchen-YES gas stove. Only home in the community with gas stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have any available units?
9530 E Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 9530 E Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 E Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9530 E Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 E Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9530 E Larkspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9530 E Larkspur Drive offers parking.
Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 E Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9530 E Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 9530 E Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 E Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 E Larkspur Drive has units with dishwashers.

