Scottsdale, AZ
9525 E WOOD Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

9525 E WOOD Drive

9525 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9525 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
SPARKLING CLEAN 3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT IN SCOTTSDALE. This home features over 1700 sq ft, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, huge red brick patio.You will love the many added features like corian counter tops, both dine in kitchen and formal dining room, large great room with french doors leading to the back patio.Community pool and spa, hiking and biking trails, great schools, restaurants and shopping all nearby. Easy access to the 101 frwy that gets you about anywhere in the valley. With mountain views, access to nearby desert and mountain trails this is a high demand area of the valley.Solar hot water system installed to save you money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
9525 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9525 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 9525 E WOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9525 E WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9525 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9525 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9525 E WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 9525 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9525 E WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 9525 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9525 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

