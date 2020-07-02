9525 E WOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

SPARKLING CLEAN 3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT IN SCOTTSDALE. This home features over 1700 sq ft, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, huge red brick patio.You will love the many added features like corian counter tops, both dine in kitchen and formal dining room, large great room with french doors leading to the back patio.Community pool and spa, hiking and biking trails, great schools, restaurants and shopping all nearby. Easy access to the 101 frwy that gets you about anywhere in the valley. With mountain views, access to nearby desert and mountain trails this is a high demand area of the valley.Solar hot water system installed to save you money.