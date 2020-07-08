9463 N 105TH Place N

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Elegant home located in the highly desirable gated community of Suntree East . Designer touches through out this stunning remodeled home. Fully furnished , from head to toe, just bring your suitcase and tooth brush, everything is here for you to enjoy the best time in Arizona. Resort style living with an incredible backyard complete with BBQ , lounge chairs and an overall great place to hang out. Steps away from the community pool! Minutes from everything - old town Scottsdale, world class dining and shopping. Enjoy a ride n the Trolley, pick up is not far from the home. You won't be disappointed !