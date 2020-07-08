All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

9463 N 105TH Place N

9463 North 105th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9463 North 105th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Elegant home located in the highly desirable gated community of Suntree East . Designer touches through out this stunning remodeled home. Fully furnished , from head to toe, just bring your suitcase and tooth brush, everything is here for you to enjoy the best time in Arizona. Resort style living with an incredible backyard complete with BBQ , lounge chairs and an overall great place to hang out. Steps away from the community pool! Minutes from everything - old town Scottsdale, world class dining and shopping. Enjoy a ride n the Trolley, pick up is not far from the home. You won't be disappointed !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9463 N 105TH Place N have any available units?
9463 N 105TH Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9463 N 105TH Place N have?
Some of 9463 N 105TH Place N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9463 N 105TH Place N currently offering any rent specials?
9463 N 105TH Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9463 N 105TH Place N pet-friendly?
No, 9463 N 105TH Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9463 N 105TH Place N offer parking?
No, 9463 N 105TH Place N does not offer parking.
Does 9463 N 105TH Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9463 N 105TH Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9463 N 105TH Place N have a pool?
Yes, 9463 N 105TH Place N has a pool.
Does 9463 N 105TH Place N have accessible units?
No, 9463 N 105TH Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 9463 N 105TH Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9463 N 105TH Place N has units with dishwashers.

