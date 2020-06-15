9443 E WHITEWING Drive

Amenities

This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season(feb&March) $6500/mo + taxes and fees ~ Off peak (June-Sept) $3000/mo + taxes and fees. All other months may vary. Located on the legend trails golf course, features a private pool over looking the golf course. There is a three car garage and private driveway. Once you enter you will be in the pool room. This room features a full size pool table and lots seating. Adjacent to the game room is the main living room, dining room, and kitchen. The home has a open floor plan with brand new flat screen TV in the main living room which over looks the private pool and golf course. This home has 4 separate bedrooms the master with a king bed, walk in closet, large private en-suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower, also a T