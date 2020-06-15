All apartments in Scottsdale
9443 E WHITEWING Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:17 PM

9443 E WHITEWING Drive

9443 East Whitewing Drive · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9443 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season(feb&March) $6500/mo + taxes and fees ~ Off peak (June-Sept) $3000/mo + taxes and fees. All other months may vary. Located on the legend trails golf course, features a private pool over looking the golf course. There is a three car garage and private driveway. Once you enter you will be in the pool room. This room features a full size pool table and lots seating. Adjacent to the game room is the main living room, dining room, and kitchen. The home has a open floor plan with brand new flat screen TV in the main living room which over looks the private pool and golf course. This home has 4 separate bedrooms the master with a king bed, walk in closet, large private en-suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower, also a T

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have any available units?
9443 E WHITEWING Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have?
Some of 9443 E WHITEWING Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9443 E WHITEWING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9443 E WHITEWING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9443 E WHITEWING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive does offer parking.
Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive has a pool.
Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9443 E WHITEWING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9443 E WHITEWING Drive has units with dishwashers.
