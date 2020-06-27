9355 E Hidden Green Drive

Amenities
Fabulous rental in highly desirable Troon North. Open / bright split floor plan w/ 4 bdrms PLUS an office, Skylights, large windows and niches,18x18 Travertine floors throughout, Granite countertops, kitchen opens to family room , Marble flooring at entry way. Large built in entertainment center & gas fireplace in living room. Situated on .37 acre lot with private backyard oasis, mountain views of Pinnacle Peak, oversized pebble-tec pool & spa (both heated)w/ a waterfall. An arroyo buffers the home from the rear from neighbors. Great privacy and a striking view of Pinnacle Peak. One block from tennis courts and park and two blocks from world renowned Troon North 36 hole Golf facility. Easy access to Sonoran Preserve Trails , and 2.5 miles to Pinnacle Peak for amazing hiking.