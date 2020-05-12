9325 E PARAISO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Single level, spacious, bright and open resort like home in a fabulous location. Can sleep 12 plus a daybed and extra blow up beds. Open floorplan, all bedrooms are ensuites with their own bathrooms. Lots of parking with a large circular drive and a 3 car garage with long drive. Gourmet kitchen with granite and all the appliances you could need. Large bar of great room and pool table. Covered patio, sparkling pool, built in bbq and mountain views. Short drive to hiking, Westworld (Barrett Jackson), the Phoenix open, shopping and dining. New on the rental market- will get booked fast! 3500/weekly 12000 monthly