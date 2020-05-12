All apartments in Scottsdale
9325 E PARAISO Drive
9325 E PARAISO Drive

9325 East Paraiso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9325 East Paraiso Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Single level, spacious, bright and open resort like home in a fabulous location. Can sleep 12 plus a daybed and extra blow up beds. Open floorplan, all bedrooms are ensuites with their own bathrooms. Lots of parking with a large circular drive and a 3 car garage with long drive. Gourmet kitchen with granite and all the appliances you could need. Large bar of great room and pool table. Covered patio, sparkling pool, built in bbq and mountain views. Short drive to hiking, Westworld (Barrett Jackson), the Phoenix open, shopping and dining. New on the rental market- will get booked fast! 3500/weekly 12000 monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have any available units?
9325 E PARAISO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have?
Some of 9325 E PARAISO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 E PARAISO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9325 E PARAISO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 E PARAISO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9325 E PARAISO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9325 E PARAISO Drive does offer parking.
Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 E PARAISO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9325 E PARAISO Drive has a pool.
Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9325 E PARAISO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 E PARAISO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9325 E PARAISO Drive has units with dishwashers.
