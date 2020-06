9307 E WOOD Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GREAT LOCATION. UPDATES INCLUDE MARBLE FLOORING ON 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE TILE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP. kITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM, CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM. EXTRA LOFT OR OFFICE ROOM SPACE. Renovated Master Bathroom. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer included. Large private backyard with covered patio. This home is stunning. Be first. Must have good credit. Pets upon owner approval. CLOSE TO THE LOOP 101, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, ENTERTAINMENT, BASIS SCOTTSDALE CHARTER SCHOOL, MAYO UNIVERSITY & CLINIC.