Scottsdale, AZ
9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

9290 East Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9290 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Furnished Custom home located within the guard gates of the DC Ranch Country Club offering South facing back unobstructed city lights, golf and mountain views. This highly appointed Calvis Wyant home offers 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with a loft and shared common family room for guest or family. The home is finished in venetian plaster, wood floors and travertine throughout, the inviting gourmet kitchen offering sub zero, Viking appliances and 1000 bottle sunken wine cellar A game room/loft, backyard with pool/spa and built in BBQ area overlooking the 3rd hole of the DC Ranch Country Club and within walking distance of the CC of DC Ranch, DC Ranch Market Street, Desert Camp community center and the area amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does offer parking.
Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.
