9290 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Furnished Custom home located within the guard gates of the DC Ranch Country Club offering South facing back unobstructed city lights, golf and mountain views. This highly appointed Calvis Wyant home offers 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with a loft and shared common family room for guest or family. The home is finished in venetian plaster, wood floors and travertine throughout, the inviting gourmet kitchen offering sub zero, Viking appliances and 1000 bottle sunken wine cellar A game room/loft, backyard with pool/spa and built in BBQ area overlooking the 3rd hole of the DC Ranch Country Club and within walking distance of the CC of DC Ranch, DC Ranch Market Street, Desert Camp community center and the area amenities.