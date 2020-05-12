All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

9287 E Rockwood Dr

9287 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9287 East Rockwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
**Taking appointments for Saturday May 18th** Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath with 3 car garage located in highly desirable Ironwood Village. Newly remodeled and upgraded kitchen with tile and wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. New pebble tech pool and resort style gazebo in backyard. Very private and quiet cul-de-sac type street. Extremely kid friendly neighborhood and minutes away from Copper Ridge elementary school. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to move in by July 1st. 1 year lease at a minimum. Weekly pool service and monthly landscape service paid by Landlord. Pets potentially OK subject to Landlord's prior approval and additional deposit depending on type of pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have any available units?
9287 E Rockwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have?
Some of 9287 E Rockwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9287 E Rockwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9287 E Rockwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9287 E Rockwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9287 E Rockwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9287 E Rockwood Dr offers parking.
Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9287 E Rockwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9287 E Rockwood Dr has a pool.
Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9287 E Rockwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9287 E Rockwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9287 E Rockwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
