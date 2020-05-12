9287 E Rockwood Dr

9287 East Rockwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Ironwood Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
**Taking appointments for Saturday May 18th** Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath with 3 car garage located in highly desirable Ironwood Village. Newly remodeled and upgraded kitchen with tile and wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. New pebble tech pool and resort style gazebo in backyard. Very private and quiet cul-de-sac type street. Extremely kid friendly neighborhood and minutes away from Copper Ridge elementary school. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to move in by July 1st. 1 year lease at a minimum. Weekly pool service and monthly landscape service paid by Landlord. Pets potentially OK subject to Landlord's prior approval and additional deposit depending on type of pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
