9287 E Rockwood Dr

**Taking appointments for Saturday May 18th** Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath with 3 car garage located in highly desirable Ironwood Village. Newly remodeled and upgraded kitchen with tile and wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. New pebble tech pool and resort style gazebo in backyard. Very private and quiet cul-de-sac type street. Extremely kid friendly neighborhood and minutes away from Copper Ridge elementary school. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to move in by July 1st. 1 year lease at a minimum. Weekly pool service and monthly landscape service paid by Landlord. Pets potentially OK subject to Landlord's prior approval and additional deposit depending on type of pet.