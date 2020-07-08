9273 E PERSHING Avenue E

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 4bd 3 bath with new paint, carpet, tile and stone Quartz countertops, stylish tiled backsplashes. Kitchen opens to family room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. New light fixtures. Move in ready! Large master suite split with remodeled bath. Newly painted White cabinetry with brushed nickle hardware. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer included. Large grassy private backyard with covered patio. This home is stunning. Be first. Must have good credit. You show, lister writes lease. Pets upon owner approval. No smokers. Avail to show 5-15, tenants rights.