Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

9273 E PERSHING Avenue E

9273 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9273 East Pershing Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 4bd 3 bath with new paint, carpet, tile and stone Quartz countertops, stylish tiled backsplashes. Kitchen opens to family room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. New light fixtures. Move in ready! Large master suite split with remodeled bath. Newly painted White cabinetry with brushed nickle hardware. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer included. Large grassy private backyard with covered patio. This home is stunning. Be first. Must have good credit. You show, lister writes lease. Pets upon owner approval. No smokers. Avail to show 5-15, tenants rights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have any available units?
9273 E PERSHING Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have?
Some of 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
9273 E PERSHING Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E offer parking?
No, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have a pool?
No, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9273 E PERSHING Avenue E has units with dishwashers.

