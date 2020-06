Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully Furnished remodeled modern Columbia Community villa in The Country Club at DC Ranch. This beautiful light filled 2206 sf 3 bed, 2.5 bath villa has just been completely updated including new floors, refinished cabinets throughout, granite counter tops, new appliances, new plumbing fixtures, solid core doors, baseboards, lighting, the list goes on and on. Also has perfect location in community with south facing to common grass park and pool area and away from major roads.