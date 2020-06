Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Private cul-de-sac lot, backs up to wash and golf course with beautiful mountain views. Over sized lot, with plenty of room to enjoy the mountain and golf course views. All the amenities of Legend Trail; hiking, biking, community pool/spa, workout facilities, golf course, tennis courts, much, much more.