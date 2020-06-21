9222 E RIMROCK Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Majestic Views & Stunning Sunsets are included with this 1.69 acre retreat! Experience the newly painted interior throughout home as you walk thru the iron doors and see designer ceilings & beams. Look thru double sliders into oasis like backyard featuring pool w/fiber optic lighting,spa,water slide, grotto, fire pits, HUGE grassy area, basketball court, putting green, built- in trampoline, Ramada w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ, gas fireplaces. Bath w/walk-in shower located in outdoor gazebo. High end finishes command interior of home w/ wine cellar & Chefs Kitchen, island, Gas range & more views to backyard. Wet bar w/ mini fridge and ice maker is great for entertaining. Upstairs deck w/ 360 views of McDowell Mountains & city lights.Owner will Sell, Seller Carry & Lease Option to Purchase