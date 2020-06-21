All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9222 E RIMROCK Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

9222 E RIMROCK Drive

9222 East Rimrock Drive · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

9222 East Rimrock Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pima Acres

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Majestic Views & Stunning Sunsets are included with this 1.69 acre retreat! Experience the newly painted interior throughout home as you walk thru the iron doors and see designer ceilings & beams. Look thru double sliders into oasis like backyard featuring pool w/fiber optic lighting,spa,water slide, grotto, fire pits, HUGE grassy area, basketball court, putting green, built- in trampoline, Ramada w/ fireplace, built-in BBQ, gas fireplaces. Bath w/walk-in shower located in outdoor gazebo. High end finishes command interior of home w/ wine cellar & Chefs Kitchen, island, Gas range & more views to backyard. Wet bar w/ mini fridge and ice maker is great for entertaining. Upstairs deck w/ 360 views of McDowell Mountains & city lights.Owner will Sell, Seller Carry & Lease Option to Purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have any available units?
9222 E RIMROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have?
Some of 9222 E RIMROCK Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 E RIMROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9222 E RIMROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 E RIMROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive offers parking.
Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 E RIMROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9222 E RIMROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
