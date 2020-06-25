9200 E MOHAWK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Spectacular and inviting DC Ranch 2 bedroom plus den FULLY FURNISHED executive single family home. Equipped with every convenience including flat screen TV's in every room. Open concept floor plan is spacious and features a cozy gas fireplace. Master suite has Select Comfort adjustable bed; guest bedroom split from master. Custom built-in file cabinets in den; laundry room has a sink/hanging space. Lushly landscaped backyard offers privacy and sitting areas perfect for relaxing or entertaining with stainless BBQ grill, firepit & propane heater. Garage has bicycle hooks to ride the miles of trails and visit DC Ranch Market Street with its amazing dining, shopping and entertainment offerings. Walking distance to the Desert Camp Community Center, basketball & tennis courts and community pool. This beautiful home in DC Ranch has available two community centers. The Desert Camp Community Center is located at Desert Camp and Thompson Peak Pkwy is just a short walk around the corner. The 8,000 sq. ft. Desert Camp Community Center features indoor and outdoor entertainment space for parties; heated lap pool, spa and tot pool, fitness center, basketball court, reservable tennis courts, volleyball court, adventureland covered playground and mens and womens locker rooms.



The Homestead Community Center on the north side of Legacy, south of Thompson Peak Pkwy is another community center for residents, featuring sport court, splash pad, meeting rooms and community Playhouse theater.