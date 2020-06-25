All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:17 AM

9200 E MOHAWK Lane

9200 East Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9200 East Mohawk Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Spectacular and inviting DC Ranch 2 bedroom plus den FULLY FURNISHED executive single family home. Equipped with every convenience including flat screen TV's in every room. Open concept floor plan is spacious and features a cozy gas fireplace. Master suite has Select Comfort adjustable bed; guest bedroom split from master. Custom built-in file cabinets in den; laundry room has a sink/hanging space. Lushly landscaped backyard offers privacy and sitting areas perfect for relaxing or entertaining with stainless BBQ grill, firepit & propane heater. Garage has bicycle hooks to ride the miles of trails and visit DC Ranch Market Street with its amazing dining, shopping and entertainment offerings. Walking distance to the Desert Camp Community Center, basketball & tennis courts and community pool. This beautiful home in DC Ranch has available two community centers. The Desert Camp Community Center is located at Desert Camp and Thompson Peak Pkwy is just a short walk around the corner. The 8,000 sq. ft. Desert Camp Community Center features indoor and outdoor entertainment space for parties; heated lap pool, spa and tot pool, fitness center, basketball court, reservable tennis courts, volleyball court, adventureland covered playground and mens and womens locker rooms.

The Homestead Community Center on the north side of Legacy, south of Thompson Peak Pkwy is another community center for residents, featuring sport court, splash pad, meeting rooms and community Playhouse theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have any available units?
9200 E MOHAWK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have?
Some of 9200 E MOHAWK Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 E MOHAWK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9200 E MOHAWK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 E MOHAWK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane offers parking.
Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane has a pool.
Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have accessible units?
No, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 E MOHAWK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 E MOHAWK Lane has units with dishwashers.
