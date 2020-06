Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Great home in the popular Desert Rose Subdivision. Located Near 101 and Raintree! The entire main level in the house has tile floors. Four spacious bedrooms and three full baths. The house has new carpet, exterior paint, fully upgraded, and walking distance to shopping areas. Convenient access to Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and movie theatres. There is a refreshing, fenced pool out back for those hot summer days. Tons of cabinet and counter space in this kitchen! Easy access to the 101.