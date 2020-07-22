9039 Shea Blvd

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Enter this vaulted ceiling living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. Open kitchen to family room with gas burning fireplace and large picture window for natural light. Eat in and formal dining room. Master features private entrance to pool/BBQ in back yard retreat. Guest bedrooms are split to include secluded space and private bathroom(s). 2 car garage with extended workshop space and extensive cabinetry. Backyard overlooks golf course with stunning views of mountains. Built in BBQ in gated community.

