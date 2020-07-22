All apartments in Scottsdale
9039 Shea Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

9039 Shea Blvd

9039 East Shea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9039 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Enter this vaulted ceiling living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. Open kitchen to family room with gas burning fireplace and large picture window for natural light. Eat in and formal dining room. Master features private entrance to pool/BBQ in back yard retreat. Guest bedrooms are split to include secluded space and private bathroom(s). 2 car garage with extended workshop space and extensive cabinetry. Backyard overlooks golf course with stunning views of mountains. Built in BBQ in gated community.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Shea Blvd have any available units?
9039 Shea Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 Shea Blvd have?
Some of 9039 Shea Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Shea Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Shea Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Shea Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Shea Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9039 Shea Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Shea Blvd offers parking.
Does 9039 Shea Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Shea Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Shea Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9039 Shea Blvd has a pool.
Does 9039 Shea Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9039 Shea Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Shea Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 Shea Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
