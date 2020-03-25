9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a wonderful home inside and out! Upgraded home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a flex room that is currently being used as an office. Maybe Man cave, dance studio, weight room or a She-room is even possible. The spacious floor plan is split with master bedroom suite on one side, 2 bedrooms on the other side. The resort style backyard is great for summer days and/or entertaining with the pool, waterfall, citrus tree, grass, covered patio and a BBQ center. This desirable location is easy access to the 101, shopping, great Scottsdale schools, hiking, pet park and restaurants. COME IN AND TAKE A LOOK!!