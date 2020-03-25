All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane

9039 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9039 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a wonderful home inside and out! Upgraded home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a flex room that is currently being used as an office. Maybe Man cave, dance studio, weight room or a She-room is even possible. The spacious floor plan is split with master bedroom suite on one side, 2 bedrooms on the other side. The resort style backyard is great for summer days and/or entertaining with the pool, waterfall, citrus tree, grass, covered patio and a BBQ center. This desirable location is easy access to the 101, shopping, great Scottsdale schools, hiking, pet park and restaurants. COME IN AND TAKE A LOOK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a pool.
Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9039 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
