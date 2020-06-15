All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9038 N 82nd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:13 AM

9038 N 82nd Street

9038 North 82nd Street · (602) 326-9586
Location

9038 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Furnished Seasonal Rental! Hard to find & HIGHLY desirable California/Bungalow style home located in the heart of McCormick Ranch.Home has loads of charm & resembles properties featured in Phx Home & Garden magazine.Property features 3 bdrms+office & 2 baths.T/O home: Saltillo tile floors,Ralph Lauren wallpaper,designer light fixtures,brand new paint both interior & exterior & more.Gorgeous kitchen open to breakfast & family room w/ Carrara marble countertops,farm sink,white cabinets,cozy fireplace,stainless appliances & both wine & beverage refrig.Spacious master bath w/ his & her closets,double sinks,claw foot tub,floor to ceiling subway tiled walls & walk in shower.Extremely private bkyrd w/ brick fireplace,newly replastered fenced pool/spa. Available starting April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 N 82nd Street have any available units?
9038 N 82nd Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9038 N 82nd Street have?
Some of 9038 N 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9038 N 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
9038 N 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 N 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 9038 N 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9038 N 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 9038 N 82nd Street does offer parking.
Does 9038 N 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 N 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 N 82nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 9038 N 82nd Street has a pool.
Does 9038 N 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 9038 N 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 N 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9038 N 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
