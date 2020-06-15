9038 N 82nd Street

Amenities
Furnished Seasonal Rental! Hard to find & HIGHLY desirable California/Bungalow style home located in the heart of McCormick Ranch.Home has loads of charm & resembles properties featured in Phx Home & Garden magazine.Property features 3 bdrms+office & 2 baths.T/O home: Saltillo tile floors,Ralph Lauren wallpaper,designer light fixtures,brand new paint both interior & exterior & more.Gorgeous kitchen open to breakfast & family room w/ Carrara marble countertops,farm sink,white cabinets,cozy fireplace,stainless appliances & both wine & beverage refrig.Spacious master bath w/ his & her closets,double sinks,claw foot tub,floor to ceiling subway tiled walls & walk in shower.Extremely private bkyrd w/ brick fireplace,newly replastered fenced pool/spa. Available starting April 1, 2020.