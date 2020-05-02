All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

9025 E JANICE Way

9025 East Janice Way · No Longer Available
Location

9025 East Janice Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
Don't miss out on this magnificently remodeled home in the highly sought after Desert Rose community, in the Desert Mountain H.S. District. You won't be disappointed with any of the high end finishes, beautiful Quartzite counters, new stacked grey shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas double oven range, modern light fixtures, fans, new black hardware, 5.5 in. baseboards, elegant black and white modern tiled showers, both bathrooms have double sinks, & large bedrooms. Backyard is amazing, with pavers in all the right places, newly resurfaced sparkling pool, putting green, and much more. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 E JANICE Way have any available units?
9025 E JANICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9025 E JANICE Way have?
Some of 9025 E JANICE Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 E JANICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
9025 E JANICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 E JANICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 9025 E JANICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9025 E JANICE Way offer parking?
Yes, 9025 E JANICE Way offers parking.
Does 9025 E JANICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 E JANICE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 E JANICE Way have a pool?
Yes, 9025 E JANICE Way has a pool.
Does 9025 E JANICE Way have accessible units?
No, 9025 E JANICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 E JANICE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 E JANICE Way has units with dishwashers.

