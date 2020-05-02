9025 E JANICE Way

Amenities

Don't miss out on this magnificently remodeled home in the highly sought after Desert Rose community, in the Desert Mountain H.S. District. You won't be disappointed with any of the high end finishes, beautiful Quartzite counters, new stacked grey shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas double oven range, modern light fixtures, fans, new black hardware, 5.5 in. baseboards, elegant black and white modern tiled showers, both bathrooms have double sinks, & large bedrooms. Backyard is amazing, with pavers in all the right places, newly resurfaced sparkling pool, putting green, and much more. This is a must see!