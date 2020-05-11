All apartments in Scottsdale
9019 E DAVENPORT Drive.
9019 E DAVENPORT Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

9019 E DAVENPORT Drive

9019 East Davenport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9019 East Davenport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet June 2019. Lovely Executive North Scottsdale rental with 3 bedrooms and Den that has recently been updated with GE SS appliances, carpeting, interior paint,refinished cabinetry w/new hardware, marble counter tops w/dual sinks in both bathrooms. Kitchen features granite counter tops and this open floor plan features travertine flooring. This single level home is light and bright and has lush landscaping in front and back with mature plantings including fruit, shade and palm trees along with a rose garden. The 3 car garage is generous and the back patio is peaceful. Easy access to the 101, walking distance to the park and close to shopping, restaurants and services. Pictures are from prior listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have any available units?
9019 E DAVENPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have?
Some of 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9019 E DAVENPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive offers parking.
Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have a pool?
No, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9019 E DAVENPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.

