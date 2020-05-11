9019 E DAVENPORT Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet June 2019. Lovely Executive North Scottsdale rental with 3 bedrooms and Den that has recently been updated with GE SS appliances, carpeting, interior paint,refinished cabinetry w/new hardware, marble counter tops w/dual sinks in both bathrooms. Kitchen features granite counter tops and this open floor plan features travertine flooring. This single level home is light and bright and has lush landscaping in front and back with mature plantings including fruit, shade and palm trees along with a rose garden. The 3 car garage is generous and the back patio is peaceful. Easy access to the 101, walking distance to the park and close to shopping, restaurants and services. Pictures are from prior listing.